Delhi woman’s murder: She put others ahead of herself, recount relatives and neighbours

The moment Usha Rani’s husband, Kailash Chand Gupta, saw her bloodied body inside their car, he started screaming for help, but passersby were reluctant to come to their aid.

By the time police arrived, Gupta’s blood pressure had shot up, and he too had to be rushed for treatment alongside his wife, an officer said.

Rani’s brother Navneet Goyal said, “Since their 20-year-old son is pursuing engineering, Usha would herself take Kailash to the hospital thrice a week. She was set to retire next year. We just can’t understand why someone would kill her without reason. She had no enemies.”

At her home, relatives gathered and recounted her “helpful nature”.

“She would always volunteer to help those in need. Recently, a woman in our locality had been struggling to get her insurance money. Usha put in extra effort to make sure the woman got

Rs 3 lakh,” said her neighbour, Satish Kumar, who has lived in the locality for 15 years.

Meanwhile, police said they are questioning relatives and colleagues as part of the probe. Officers are also examining all insurance-related files she had been handling to see if there’s any particular claim she had rejected.

“We are also checking the activity of several gangs known for targeting people, especially morning walkers,” an officer said.

“Police have found in their probe that the assailants were possibly following the victim’s car. We are also scanning other CCTV cameras to ascertain from where they started following the couple’s car,” he added.