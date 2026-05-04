‘She lost her life saving others’: Kin recounts Vivek Vihar fire victim’s final moments

“She came out. She was about to jump. For some reason, just for a second, she went back inside. And she never made it out,” Namit, a family member, recounts forty-five-year-old Shikha Jain’s last moments, standing outside the burn casualty ward at Safdarjung Hospital.

Shikha was among the nine that lost their lives after a blaze ripped through a four-storey residential building in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Naveen Jain (48), Shikha’s husband lay inside the ward, bearing 30–40 percent burn injuries. Outside, his family waited, some standing, others pacing.

“As soon as the fire happened, neighbours placed mattresses on the ground,” said Namit describing the scene at the time of the blaze. “People were jumping to save themselves.”