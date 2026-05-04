‘She lost her life saving others’: Kin recounts Vivek Vihar fire victim’s final moments

Shikha was among the nine that lost their lives after a blaze ripped through a four-storey residential building in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on Sunday.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
3 min readNew DelhiMay 4, 2026 06:00 AM IST
‘She did not jump...lost her life saving others in the family’At GTB Hospital. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
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“She came out. She was about to jump. For some reason, just for a second, she went back inside. And she never made it out,” Namit, a family member, recounts forty-five-year-old Shikha Jain’s last moments, standing outside the burn casualty ward at Safdarjung Hospital.

Shikha was among the nine that lost their lives after a blaze ripped through a four-storey residential building in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Naveen Jain (48), Shikha’s husband lay inside the ward, bearing 30–40 percent burn injuries. Outside, his family waited, some standing, others pacing.

“As soon as the fire happened, neighbours placed mattresses on the ground,” said Namit describing the scene at the time of the blaze. “People were jumping to save themselves.”

Shikha is survived by her husband, Naveen, and two daughters, Rakshita (22) and Priyal (15).

Namit said that Rakshita and Priyal jumped first from the second floor, followed by Naveen. However, Shikha never made the jump. Shikha’s body was recovered from the second floor, the place where the fire appeared to have started.

Shikha was among the first owners of the eight-flat building B-13 in Vivek Vihar as she had moved in nine years ago.

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At the time of the incident, eight members were present in the flat on the second floor—Shikha, her husband, their two daughters, her elderly parents, and two domestic helps.

As the fire raged on, Shikha and her family members started shouting and crying for help. By the time other occupants and neighbours could do anything, the fire had spread across the upper portion of the building from the rear side. She, along with her husband, took charge of the rescue efforts, according to family members.

“With the help of neighbours, she first rescued her mother, Darshana, and father, Arun, and asked the domestic helps to leave immediately. Her parents had recently come to stay with them as her mother had undergone knee treatment,” Suresh, a family member said, adding she lost her life rescuing other members. The two domestic helpers and elderly couple came down the stairs.

Since the fire started on the second floor, the stairs were initially safe, but by the time her family tried to escape, the area was filled with smoke. According to family members, Naveen then broke the window and asked their daughters to jump to the ground.

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“The daughters jumped and were rescued, but Shikha and Naveen were trapped in the fire. Naveen was somehow rescued with critical burn injuries to his face and hands, but Shikha remained stuck in the flat,” Suresh said.

As per another family member, Naveen runs a cardboard and paper manufacturing unit in the Sadar Bazar. He was taken to GTB Hospital and later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. His condition is stated to be critical. “Their daughters also received minor injuries while jumping from the building,” the family member added.

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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