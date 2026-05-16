She hoped to clear NEET after 2 failed attempts, found hanging after exam cancelled

Third time lucky. She had told her family that she finally felt hopeful that this year, she would clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) after two failed attempts.

After failing to clear the exam by four marks last year, a 20-year-old aspirant from Lal Bagh in North Delhi’s Azadpur had returned from this year’s exam on May 3 feeling confident about her performance. But soon after, the National Testing Agency would cancel the examination over an alleged paper leak and announce a re-test on June 21. And she would have to appear for the exam a fourth time.

On Thursday afternoon, the woman was found hanging inside her room at her home in Azadpur’s Lal Bagh in a suspected case of suicide.