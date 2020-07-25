Shastri Park flyover ready by August: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Inspecting the six-lane Shastri Park flyover on Friday, the CM said the project was stalled by the pandemic. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) Inspecting the six-lane Shastri Park flyover on Friday, the CM said the project was stalled by the pandemic. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

Despite setbacks, the Shastri Park flyover will be ready by August, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he assessed the progress of the flyover’s construction on Friday evening. Public Works Development (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials also accompanied him.

The six-lane Shastri Park junction flyover will be 700-metres long. Each carriageway will be around 10.5 metres wide.

The flyover will have two loops — one for commuters going from Khajuri Chowk to Kashmere Gate and the other

for those travelling towards Shahdara from Gandhi Nagar.

The flyover is set to reduce travel time from Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal to Shahdara to 5-7 minutes.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said: “Construction of Shastri Park and Seelampur flyovers is nearly complete. The straight portion will be inaugurated in August and the loops will take around one-and-a-half months more to be completed.”

“The sanctioned cost of the projects was Rs 303 crore, but will hopefully be completed within Rs 250 crore. The project would have been complete by now, had it not been for Covid.”

The flyover being built at Seelampur is parallel to an already existing one-way flyover. The new one-way, two-lane flyover will be 1,200 metres long.

A PWD official said 90% of the work on the flyovers is done: “The project was nearing completion before the lockdown, and it did not push us back by many months. Tenders were given till August and the work should be done by then.”

