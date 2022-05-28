Sharpshooter of Kaushal gang held in Faridabad

The Faridabad police on Friday said they had arrested a sharpshooter of Kaushal gang, who was accused in at least eight murder cases in Punjab and Haryana, including that of Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary.

The police said that the accused Sajjan alias Bholu, a native of Bishan village in Jhajjar, was among the accused who had allegedly murdered Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad in June 2019. Chaudhary, who was involved in property deals, was shot dead at a gym parking lot in Sector 9, Faridabad on June 27, 2019 by armed assailants.

Delhi News Live | Follow latest updates

A spokesperson for Congress in Haryana, Chaudhary had a criminal record and 13 FIRs of extortion, kidnapping and attempt to murder had been registered against him since 2007 in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Chaudhary was declared a bad character at Sector 7 police station, Faridabad. Police have so far arrested 19 persons in the case, including several members of the Kaushal gang.

“Sajjan is among the sharpshooters of the Kaushal gang. He has many cases registered against him in Punjab and Haryana. So far, we have traced eight murder cases, including the murder of Vikas Chaudhary. The gang had demanded extortion money from Chaudhary and after he had refused, the gang members had shot him dead in 2019,” said Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad police.

Police said the gun used by Sajjan in Chaudhary’s murder is yet to be recovered. “We have taken him on remand for five days and will question him regarding his involvement in other crimes,” said Singh.