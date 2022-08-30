Sharp rise in crimes against women; chargesheet rate low: NCRB data

An over 40% uptick in crimes against women and children; just 31% of IPC cases being chargesheeted; a 111% jump in cases of cybercrimes — these are some of the key takeaways from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2021 specific to the national capital.

Data also shows that most of the IPC cases are of theft, kidnapping and robbery, reflecting an increase in heinous and street crimes. Many of the victims are children — crimes against them have increased by 33% from previous years.

The Delhi Police meanwhile reasoned that they are “actively” registering more cases online and at police stations/booths.

Crimes against women

As per the data, Delhi saw 14,277 cases of crimes against women last year. This is in contrast to other cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, which saw 3,127 and 5,543 cases.

Most women from the age of 18 to 30 are ‘vulnerable’ and are targeted by husbands, relatives or friends.

Though 71% of these cases have been chargesheeted, more than 16,000 cases are still pending from previous years. Further as many as 1,374 POCSO cases and 1,125 rape cases have been registered in 2021 — a 41% increase from the previous year.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said, “This is because of higher registration and sensitivity of police personnel in Delhi. We also make arrests in 80-90% of cases within the first week. The chargesheeting can sometimes be low because of pending court cases. Arrests are always made in time.”

Cybercrime

Delhi has seen a steep rise in cybercrime cases from the previous years. According to data, with 356 cases in 2021, there has been a 111% rise in cases of online fraud, online harassment, publication of explicit content, etc as compared to 2020, which saw 168 cases. Most offenders were booked for publication and transmission of sexually explicit content where the victims/complainants are women or minors aged 12-17.

DCP (Cyber Crime) KPS Malhotra said, “We have been registering more cases online after Covid. We have seen financial fraud and sextortion cases increase. We not only take cases from complaints but also take cognizance of social media posts.”

Violent crimes — Murder, kidnapping

In 2021, Delhi recorded 11,793 cases of violent crimes and only half of the cases have been chargesheeted, data shows. Most cases are of kidnapping, rape, robbery, attempted murder, causing grievous hurt, etc.

Delhi has the highest number of murder cases (454) among the 19 metropolitan cities in the country. Most of the victims in such cases are aged 18-35. Police said many cases are of personal enmity and money disputes, which can’t be averted. However, they said they have been able to chargesheet 95% of murder cases registered and arrest the accused in less than 48 hours.

Cases of kidnapping have also increased by 36% in the city in 2021 as compared to the previous year. Data shows only 8% of cases have been chargesheeted and there are more than 9,507 unrecovered victims from previous years. Last year, over 5,888 persons were kidnapped/abducted.