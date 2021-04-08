Delhi witnesses sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, 7,437 cases reported in a day

The city also recorded 24 deaths between Wednesday and Thursday morning, the highest in a single day since December 29, 2020. (File Photo)

Delhi saw a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases on Thursday, as 7,437 people tested positive. On Wednesday, the number of fresh cases was 5,506.

Delhi tested over 91,000 people over the course of a day, and the day’s positivity rate, which has been climbing steadily for the past month, stood at 8.1 per cent.

The city also recorded 24 deaths between Wednesday and Thursday morning, the highest in a single day since December 29, 2020.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said Wednesday that Delhi can surpass the previous peak of cases, if the virus spread continues on its present trajectory. “The way the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing, it looks like it might break the previous record,” he had said.

Delhi had reported 8,593 cases on November 11 last year, the highest for the city so far. Cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Chandigarh have already breached their single day spikes of Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has urged the Centre to allow vaccination for all above the age of 18, amid reports of vaccine shortage in other states.