Sharmistha resigns as Delhi Congress media head, says dual posts too much for her

A month after welcoming a new president and three working presidents, cracks have begun to surface within the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, with Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Thursday resigning from the post of communications head of the party’s Delhi unit.

The resignation of Mukherjee, who also heads the Delhi Mahila Congress, came hours after the party leadership announced the names of people who will head various committees that will actively monitor areas during the Lok Sabha polls. Her name was not on the list.

Former Delhi government minister Ramakant Goswami was appointed chairperson of the media coordination committee for the polls.

“I have resigned… It is for the boss to accept. I met her in the morning and told her I wanted to concentrate on my work with the Mahila Congress. She seemed open to the idea,” Mukherjee said, adding that the dual responsibility was too much for her.

Congress sources, meanwhile, said the changes in the Delhi Congress after the regime change may be the reason behind Mukherjee’s resignation.

Dikshit said she is yet to see the resignation letter.

“I haven’t received any resignation yet. I got to know from other people and tried to contact her. I wanted to speak to her and know why she has taken this decision. If she wanted another role, she should have mentioned it to me,” the former CM told The Indian Express.

While speculation of Mukherjee joining the BJP began to surface soon after the resignation, she strongly refuted the claim: “I would rather quit politics than join the BJP. Remember, I joined the Congress in June 2014 when it was at its lowest. I joined it purely for ideological reasons. I wanted to work for the party. If I had to play a power game, I would have done that when my father was in the government.”

“There is absolutely no truth to this speculation about joining the BJP or working in Bengal. I specifically wanted to work in Delhi, this is my home. I have grown up here… Yes, I would like to fight elections from here if I get a ticket,” Mukherjee said.

She also paid a visit to Shaheed Bhagat Singh camp at Paschim Puri, which was badly damaged in a fire, on Thursday.