Feel safe in jail now, Sharjeel Imam tells Delhi court

A Delhi court Monday disposed of a plea filed by JNU student Sharjeel Imam seeking action against jail authorities for allegedly assaulting him, after he told the court through his lawyer that he was satisfied with the action of jail authorities and now felt safe. Sharjeel is an accused in the Northeast Delhi riots UAPA case.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order after Sharjeel’s lawyer, advocate Ahmad Ibrahim, told the court that the “issues raised by him had been looked into by senior jail authorities and actions have been taken to correct the situation”.

He further stated that Sharjeel was now “satisfied by the action of the jail authorities and feels safe in the jail”.

The plea had sought to place on record the information about the alleged assault and harassment faced by Imam on June 30 when 8-9 inmates, along with the assistant superintendent, allegedly entered his cell on the pretext of carrying out a search.

In his written reply, the jail superintendent claimed that the allegations are “wrong, false and denied word by word”. The officer stated that it is vehemently denied that a search operation is not permissible by convicts and can only be carried out by jail authorities.

The jail superintendent also denied that during the search, Imam’s belongings were thrown and he was assaulted and called “terrorist” and anti-national”.

According to the reply, the accused was allegedly threatening jail authorities to file false complaints against them. The jail authorities issued a punishment against the accused for breaching jail rules. No incident of assault happened during the period as alleged by the accused, neither by any jail staff nor any sevadar, the jail superintendent claimed.