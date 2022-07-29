HC asks Delhi police to respond to Sharjeel Imam’s plea for bail in sedition case

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Delhi Police to respond to JNU student Sharjeel Imam’s appeal for interim bail in the sedition case registered by the Crime Branch in connection with the speeches he delivered at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

The division bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Anish Dayal also asked police to respond to Imam’s appeal against the trial court’s refusal to stay the trial in the case and listed the matter for hearing on August 25.

Citing the Supreme Court order of May 11 on IPC section 124A, Imam before the trial court had sought interim bail in the FIR under various provisions of IPC including sedition and also section 13 of UAPA. Hearing a challenge against the colonial-era provision, the apex court on May 11 stayed the pending trials, appeals and proceedings under section 124A IPC.

Challenging the dismissal of his application by the trial court, Imam through his counsel said that despite its own finding that he has not made a conscious call for incitement for violence in the speeches, the Special Court “erred in dismissing the interim bail application solely on the basis of invocation of Section 13 UAPA”,

Imam further said that his right to a fair trial would be harmed if he is made to reveal his entire defence in relation to section 13 of UAPA, while the trial is directed to be stayed on section 124A IPC “since they both essentially relate to the same offence of spreading disaffection against the State”.

Imam in the separate appeal for regular bail has argued that FIRs have been registered in four different states against him based on AMU speech and that he has also been investigated for the same speeches in the larger conspiracy case of Northeast Delhi riots. For the Jamia speech, Imam said, he had been already chargesheeted in the case registered at New Friends Colony police station.

“The speeches in question are not some rabble-rousing speeches made in political rallies. Rather, the same are very academic in nature and mostly derive its sources from the depth study of India’s Modern History vis- a-vis the minority rights,” he has argued in the appeal for bail in Crime Branch FIR.