scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

HC asks Delhi police to respond to Sharjeel Imam’s plea for bail in sedition case

The division bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Anish Dayal also asked police to respond to Imam’s appeal against the trial court’s refusal to stay the trial in the case and listed the matter for hearing on August 25.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 29, 2022 8:11:20 pm
Sharjeel Imam in the separate appeal for regular bail has argued that FIRs have been registered in four different states against him based on AMU speech and that he has also been investigated for the same speeches in the larger conspiracy case of Northeast Delhi riots. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Delhi Police to respond to JNU student Sharjeel Imam’s appeal for interim bail in the sedition case registered by the Crime Branch in connection with the speeches he delivered at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

The division bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Anish Dayal also asked police to respond to Imam’s appeal against the trial court’s refusal to stay the trial in the case and listed the matter for hearing on August 25.

Citing the Supreme Court order of May 11 on IPC section 124A, Imam before the trial court had sought interim bail in the FIR under various provisions of IPC including sedition and also section 13 of UAPA. Hearing a challenge against the colonial-era provision, the apex court on May 11 stayed the pending trials, appeals and proceedings under section 124A IPC.

Challenging the dismissal of his application by the trial court, Imam through his counsel said that despite its own finding that he has not made a conscious call for incitement for violence in the speeches, the Special Court “erred in dismissing the interim bail application solely on the basis of invocation of Section 13 UAPA”,

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...

Imam further said that his right to a fair trial would be harmed if he is made to reveal his entire defence in relation to section 13 of UAPA, while the trial is directed to be stayed on section 124A IPC “since they both essentially relate to the same offence of spreading disaffection against the State”.

Imam in the separate appeal for regular bail has argued that FIRs have been registered in four different states against him based on AMU speech and that he has also been investigated for the same speeches in the larger conspiracy case of Northeast Delhi riots. For the Jamia speech, Imam said, he had been already chargesheeted in the case registered at New Friends Colony police station.

More from Delhi

“The speeches in question are not some rabble-rousing speeches made in political rallies. Rather, the same are very academic in nature and mostly derive its sources from the depth study of India’s Modern History vis- a-vis the minority rights,” he has argued in the appeal for bail in Crime Branch FIR.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

2

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

3

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

4

Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

5

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

Featured Stories

Covid despair -- and hope
Covid despair -- and hope
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Modi in town, friend-less OPS surfaces in hoarding, ad with him
Modi in town, friend-less OPS surfaces in hoarding, ad with him
Raids and a long arc: 'Crores' in Bengal, just one among many
Raids and a long arc: 'Crores' in Bengal, just one among many
1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1st T20I: Windies win toss, ask India to bat first
LIVE UPDATES

1st T20I: Windies win toss, ask India to bat first

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

RBI and the rupee: To break a free fall or not to
Opinion

RBI and the rupee: To break a free fall or not to

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition techn
Explained

How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition techn

Premium
'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'
Doc, I Have A Question

'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
Express Research

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement