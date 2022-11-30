Psychologist who dated Aaftab Poonawala after Shraddha’s murder got perfume, other gifts from him

The Delhi Police summoned the clinical psychologist who allegedly dated Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday. Poonawala and the woman met on the Bumble app in June-July, and she visited his rented accommodation in Chattarpur Pahadi, where Poonawala had allegedly killed his live-in partner Shradhha Walkar in May.

Police said the woman was questioned about the house, Poonawala’s behaviour and their dates. She allegedly told police she was “shocked” when she saw the news about Walkar’s murder and Poonawaala’s arrest.

“She told us that she had no idea about Walkar. She said they met on the app and talked for months. In October, she visited his house and he even gifted her perfume and some other items. She said she stayed at the house for a few hours but didn’t find anything suspicious. She didn’t know about the murder. The two dated for a brief period and she only visited the house twice. Later, she left Delhi for work.” said an officer.

Police said they analysed Poonawala’s phone and found he had the app installed soon after he allegedly killed Walkar. They said that they suspect the psychologist visited the house at a time when Poonawala was still trying to allegedly discard evidence.

“There were some body parts in the house and he hid them to evade suspicion. The woman told us she is a clinical psychologist and doesn’t work in Delhi now. She was shocked when she heard the news. She told us that Poonawala looked like a confident man and she never suspected anything. As per her statement, he treated her well and didn’t abuse or hit her.” added the officer. Police said she had also claimed that Poonawala allegedly had a collection of perfumes, room fresheners and potpourri at his house.

Police have recorded the woman’s statement under section 161 of the CrPc, and will question Poonawala about the same.

Meanwhile, Forensic Science Lab (FSL) officials said they will start Poonawala’s narco-analysis test on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

“We are done with his polygraph test. There were discrepancies in his interrogation and his test. We will now try a narco test at the hospital to recover the missing evidence in the case. He has been cooperative but his answers don’t match. On Thursday, he will be taken for medical tests and the narco test will start based on the test results” said an FSL official.