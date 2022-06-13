Shanties, scrap godown gutted in fire in Bajghera

Many shanties and a scrap godown were gutted after a fire broke out a scrap godown in Bajghera village late on Sunday night. Fire department officials said at least 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported, officials said.

Fire department officials said the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical) fire department, said that a call was received regarding a fire at a scrap godown around 12.40 am, following which fire tenders from all fire stations in Gurgaon were rushed to the spot.

“The fire was controlled after about 13 hours. No injuries or loss of life has been reported,” said Kalra.

A fire department official said the scrap godown had plastic and rubber material, due to which fire spread and then engulfed several shanties.

“After the fire spread, more fire tenders from Faridabad, Rewari, Jhajjar and Bahadurgarh were called to douse the fire. According to eye-witnesses, the fire broke out in one of the shanties. The exact cause is not yet known. A major challenge was to evacuate the adjoining areas and ensure that the fire does not spread,” said Ramesh Saini, Bhim Nagar fire station.