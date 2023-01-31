scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Former law minister Shanti Bhushan passes away, son Prashant says ‘end of an era’

Shanti Bhushan was a member of the Congress (O) and later of the Janata Party, and was also a Rajya Sabha MP during his political career. He also had a six-year stint with the BJP.

Former Law Minister of India and a senior Supreme Court lawyer Shanti Bhushan. (Express archives)
Former law minister Shanti Bhushan passes away, son Prashant says 'end of an era'
Shanti Bhushan, former Law Minister of India and a senior Supreme Court lawyer, died following a brief illness on Tuesday. He was 97.

Bhushan was a member of the Congress (O) and later of the Janata Party, and was also a Rajya Sabha MP during his political career. He also had a six-year stint with the BJP.

He along with his son Prashant Bhushan were among the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party in 2012. Their association ended with the party subsequently.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Prashant said: “All I can say is that this is the end of an era. He was a person who saw the evolution of the Constitution and the legal system from close quarters since Independence. He wrote about these experiences in two books – Courting Destiny and My Second Innings. All I can say is that this is an immense loss for all of us.”

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 20:15 IST
