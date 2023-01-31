scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Shankar Mishra, accused in Air India urination case, gets bail

Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla granted bail to Mishra after he heard both the prosecution and Mishra's lawyers on Monday, and observed that the witnesses in this case were not deposing in favour of the police.

The court has asked Mishra not to contact the complainant or witnesses in this case.
Shankar Mishra, accused in Air India urination case, gets bail
A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a fellow Air India passenger.

The court has asked Mishra not to contact the complainant or witnesses in this case or tamper with the evidence.

On Monday, the judge had said, “There is a contradiction today. Statement of complainant and (the co passenger)… As on date, the witnesses are not deposing in your favour. Where is the question of now influencing them?”

The judge had also questioned the prosecution on why IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was invoked in this case and also asked why the police did not approach a court seeking fresh police remand of Mishra, after the first police custody remand of the accused was dismissed.

The prosecution had argued that Mishra was in a position to influence the witnesses and the complainant in this case. Mishra’s lawyer, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, had argued that the initial complaints against Mishra to the airline authorities was over the reimbursement of tickets and had “sought no action against me”.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 17:17 IST
