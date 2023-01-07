scorecardresearch
‘Will go by law, not public pressure’: Delhi court sends Shankar Mishra, accused in Air India ‘urination’ incident, to 14-day judicial custody

Mishra was arrested by the Delhi police from his relative's house in Bangalore

Accused Shankar Mishra in Delhi police custody after he was arrested from Bengaluru. (Photo: Twitter/@ANI)
‘Will go by law, not public pressure’: Delhi court sends Shankar Mishra, accused in Air India ‘urination’ incident, to 14-day judicial custody
The Delhi Patiala House Court on Saturday sent Shankar Mishra, arrested for urinating on a female co-passenger on the Air India New York-Delhi flight last November, to judicial custody for two weeks.

Mishra, who was missing from his residence in Mumbai’s Kamgar Nagar in Kurla, was arrested from a relative’s house in Bengaluru by the Delhi police on Saturday morning. His arrest comes a day after he was sacked by US financial services company Wells Fargo, which termed the allegations “deeply disturbing”.

After he was brought to Delhi, Mishra was produced before a court. Denying to send Mishra to police custody, the bench told the police: “What is ground for police custody? Just because there’s public pressure, don’t do this. Go by the law.”

A day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) pulled up Air India for its “unprofessional” decision regarding the November 26 episode where Mishra onboard the New York-Delhi AI-102 flight allegedly urinated on an elderly woman, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson asked his staff to report to authorities at the earliest all incidents of “unruly” behaviour that take place on any aircraft operated by the airline, even if the matter appears settled between both parties.

Also Read |Air India ‘urination’ incident: Crew, pilot de-rostered; CEO says reviewing alcohol policy

The airline has been under the ire for recurring incidents of harassment of female passengers by male co-passengers. Air India Thursday acknowledged another similar episode where a drunk male passenger allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger’s blanket on December 6 was reported on Air India’s Paris-Delhi flight 142 but no penal action was taken after the man gave a written apology, officials said on Thursday.

