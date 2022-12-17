Shalimar Bagh murder of woman cracked with arrest of relative and his lover: Delhi Police

The crime branch of Delhi Police has claimed to have solved the murder of a 56-year-old woman in Shalimar Bagh with the arrest of the son of her sister-in-law and a woman he wanted to marry and go abroad with.

Madhur Kundra (31) and Amarjot Kaur Sandhu (28) were arrested on Friday in connection with the death of Rajini, who was found lying unconscious in her East Shalimar Bagh flat on Tuesday night. She was subsequently declared dead by a doctor. Her son found a large quantity of cash and jewellery missing from the flat.

DCP (Crime) Rohit Meena said, “One of the suspects was identified and a team was rushed to Amritsar. The two accused were caught after a raid at a hotel there.” He also said that over Rs 1 crore’s worth of jewellery and Rs 14.4 lakh had been recovered from the accused.

According to the DCP, Kundra is married with a seven-year-old child and runs a medical products business. Sandhu worked as a nurse at an Amritsar Hospital. After becoming estranged from her husband, who moved to Dubai, she got close to Kundra.

They decided to rob Rajini to fund their plan to go abroad and get married there, according to police. Kundra was on good terms with Rajini’s son and stole the keys to her house from him, they added.

According to DCP Meena, the accused visited Rajini’s flat twice before, in the first week of December and on the ninth, but did not get an opportunity to carry out their plan. They, however, walked into the house on Tuesday and allegedly smothered her with a pillow and made away with the cash and jewellery.