Sunday, October 17, 2021
Shalimar Bagh to get 1,430-bed govt hospital

The hospital is being constructed at a cost of Rs 275 crore and is likely to be ready in six months, according to a communication from the government.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: October 18, 2021 1:17:31 am
CM Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone (Express)

The foundation stone of a 1,430-bed Delhi government hospital was laid at Shalimar Bagh by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday. The hospital is being constructed at a cost of Rs 275 crore and is likely to be ready in six months, according to a communication from the government. Seven such hospitals, with a total capacity of 6,800 beds, are being constructed by the government. The government is targeting completion of all seven in six months.

All beds at the Shalimar Bagh hospital can be used as ICU beds. The hospital will have two operation theatre complexes.

Kejriwal said the government is taking necessary steps in view of a possible third Covid wave: “In April, when the second wave came, hospitals had shortage of oxygen and ICU beds… I think it will probably be a world record that within six months, seven hospitals will be ready.”

He added: “We are going to implement the Health Information Management System. Within the next year and a half, every citizen of Delhi will have a health card… People will stop seeing long lines at hospitals. Whoever has a health card, his entire treatment will be free.”

