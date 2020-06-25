Delhi: Shakurbasti’s railway coaches finally get first set of patients

The coaches are meant for patients with very mild or mild symptoms. Gajendra Yadav The coaches are meant for patients with very mild or mild symptoms. Gajendra Yadav

Isolation coaches set up by the Railways in the capital rolled into operation Wednesday, with the first few patients being admitted to the isolation facility at Shakurbasti railway station.

The first patient to be admitted to the facility is a 31-year-old resident of West Delhi’s Jain Nagar. According to officials, he shifted to the train isolation facility after testing positive as he was living in a paying guest facility and not at home. A second patient was also admitted later in the day.

The Railways has placed 503 isolation coaches across nine railway stations in the city. The Shakurbasti facility is the first among these to become functional. The highest number of such coaches have been put in place at Anand Vihar railway station, which are yet to become operational.

According to a Delhi state government official coordinating the facility, the operation is a joint effort between three agencies — the Railways, the Army and the Delhi government. “The basic infrastructure and maintenance are being looked after by the Railways. The doctors, nurses and ambulances are being provided by the Army. The logistics are being provided by Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Pitampura, and all the coordination is being done by the Delhi government,” said the official.

Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital will provide medicine and medical equipment, and look after coach sanitisation and waste disposal.

These isolation coaches are meant for patients with very mild or mild symptoms, and they will be shifted to a Covid healthcare centre if their health condition deteriorates.

According to a railways spokesperson, apart from platform cleaning and sanitisation, electricity, water, catering, and security in the premises, the Railways is also providing oxygen cylinders in the coaches and have set up an emergency control room at the site.

There have been concerns about the non-AC isolation coaches getting too hot for patients in the summer. “The coaches at Shakurbasti have been placed under a shed, so they are shaded from direct sunlight, and fans have been provided in each coupe for optimum air circulation and better temperature control,” said Northern Railways CPRO Deepak Kumar.

