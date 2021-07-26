Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed gun at cop during riots, seeks bail: ‘Probe a sham’

The man who was photographed pointing a gun at a Delhi Police head constable during the Northeast Delhi riots in 2019 has applied for bail in a murder case on Monday. (File photo)

The man who was photographed pointing a gun at a Delhi Police head constable during the Northeast Delhi riots in 2019 has applied for bail in a murder case on Monday, claiming that the investigation was a “sham” and was done to “instil fear in Muslims”.

Sharukh Pathan moved a Delhi court for bail in connection with the murder of a man called Vinod Kumar on February 24, during the riots.

Pathan’s advocate, Khalid Akhtar, told the court that the police, instead of investigating Kumar’s murder, investigated the injuries received by three men, including two police officers.

“That it is pertinent to mention that the investigation in this present case was rather a fishing investigation as the FIR was lodged to investigate a completely different case and it has filed a chargesheet in a very different case,” the bail plea read.

Pathan is also accused in the case related to pointing a gun at head constable Deepak Dahiya. He was arrested on March 3, 2020, and is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail.

“Investigating officers has surreptitiously investigated a different case so that the malicious prosecution would not get frustrated by delay in lodging FIR/complaint,” advocate Akhtar told the court.

Pathan’s lawyer argued that the investigation in the present case was carried out without any witness complaints. He argued that the police had “planted victims, witnesses, evidence, testimonials merely to persecute and create a sense of fear in the hearts and minds of the minorities to not raise their voices against unconstitutional enactments.”

His lawyer told the court that the entire investigation was a “sham merely to harass the accused persons and to instil fear among Muslims, in order to deter them from raising their voices against arbitrary and unconstitutional enactment of CAA and NRC”.

“That these erring officials in connivance with political forces have conducted biased investigations and made indiscriminate arrests to suit their narrative to the extent of misleading the court, by making deliberate false and exaggerated statements knowing and believing full well that such statements could be detrimental to fundamental rights of such persons in the court of law,” his plea stated.