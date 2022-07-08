Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Mosque alleges he received threat calls, police file FIR

Delhi Police has registered an FIR after the Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Mosque in North Delhi alleged that he had received threatening calls on his landline number twice.

DCP (North district) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “A case under sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Friday at Lahori Gate police station on the complaint of Mufti M Mukarram, Shahi Imam, Fatehpuri Mosque at Chandni Chowk.”

Kalsi said Mukarram alleged in the complaint that he received frivolous/threatening calls on his landline number twice on Tuesday and Thursday and that investigation is underway.