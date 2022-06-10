Shahi Imam distances mosque committee from protest at Jama Masjid

A brief protest was held at the Jama Masjid after Friday prayers against remarks about the Prophet made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The demonstration, though, ended within 15 minutes, and the mosque’s Shahi Imam distanced himself from the protesters.

Shweta Chauhan, DCP (Central), said: “About 1,500 people had gathered for Friday namaz of which 150 began protesting with placards later. The number then grew to 300. Police peacefully controlled the crowd within 10-15 minutes. Since the protest took place without permission, we will take action against some people who were identified.”

Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari meanwhile said the Masjid Committee had not made any call for a protest. He said that he did not know the identity of the protesters, and speculated that they might be members of the AIMIM.

“After namaz, around 40-50 people staged a protest shouting slogans of different kinds and showing posters. There was no announcement for a protest from Jama Masjid. Nobody knows who those people were because thousands had gathered for the Friday prayers,” Bukhari told PTI. “Delhi Police can probe who the protesters were because there was no permission for the demonstration.”

Some of those who protested were carrying placards and chanting slogans against Sharma, demanding her arrest.

As the protesters were dispersed, a police personnel at the spot said: “Most of the people (who had gathered for Friday prayers) very soon after the namaz. Now it is just a small gathering.”

Some protesters insisted they were not affiliated to any political party. One of them, Tajuddin, said: “We are not political; we just want to protest against the insult to the Prophet and demand that the guilty be arrested.”

Another protester, Ahmed, said, “We are here to protest peacefully.”

Local shopkeepers said the protest was largely peaceful. According to a bookseller, Aijaz, “People came, vented their frustration and left. It was all peaceful. Now just a few people are left since if you speak, some people will stand and listen.”

Another shopkeeper, Aziz, agreed: “The police worked calmly and the protesters were also peaceful.”