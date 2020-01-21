Shaheen Bagh women serve defamation notice to BJP’s IT cell chief for alleging protesters were paid

At the Shaheen Bagh protest, Sunday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) At the Shaheen Bagh protest, Sunday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Shaheen Bagh women protesters have sent a Rs 1 crore defamation notice to BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya after he alleged they were paid to sit on protest to oppose the newly-amended citizenship law. The legal notice has also demanded an apology from the BJP leader. The defamation notice was in response to a video shared on Twitter by Amit Malviya on January 15 which claimed that the women sitting on protest at Shaheen bagh were paid Rs 500 per day.

Protests at Shaheen Bagh continue for the 38th day against the Narendra Modi-led BJP Central government’s decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Hundreds of men and women, for over a month, have occupied the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch to raise their voice against the amended citizenship law.

READ: The colourful dissent: When Shaheen Bagh, Jamia become a canvas for protest

The diversion has thrown traffic out of gear in South East Delhi and on the stretch leading to Noida. While the diversion was meant to be a temporary measure, it has been extended due to the continuous protests.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App