Shaheen Bagh shooter granted bail

Kapil Baisala Kapil Baisala

A Delhi court has granted bail to Kapil Baisala, the man who was arrested for allegedly firing two rounds at the Shaheen Bagh protest site on February 1.

Additional Sessions Judge Gulshan Kumar granted bail to Baisala on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 25,000, with one surety of the like amount.

In videos shot by eyewitnesses on the say of the incident, Baisala can be heard saying “Hamaare desh mein kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (No one except Hindus will have their way in our country)”. He also said “ours is a Hindu rashtravaadi desh”. It was later alleged by police that he was part of a political party.

Police told the court that Baisala bought a country-made pistol from an alleged weapons supplier, Sachin. He bought 13 rounds and fired two at the protest site.

Baisala’s lawyer Narveer Dabas told the court he was implicated in a false case. He told the court there was an unexplained delay of six hours in registering the FIR, and added that the investigation pertaining to Baisala was already complete and no purpose would be served by keeping him in judicial custody.

Since the witnesses in the case were police officers, Dabas told the court there was no apprehension they would be influenced.

Additional public prosecutor Wasi Ur Rahman opposed the bail plea, arguing that the allegations against Baisala were serious in nature.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.