Let’s solve Shaheen Bagh road closure, then fight CAA, mediators tell protesters

SC-appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran at Shaheen Bagh, Thursday. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav) SC-appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran at Shaheen Bagh, Thursday. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

A day after initiating a dialogue with the protesters at Shaheen Bagh, the two-member mediation panel appointed by the Supreme Court returned to the site Thursday and promised to “inspect the area and help the protesters”. The panel was appointed by the top court after petitions were filed against the protesters for blocking the road.

At 3 pm, the mediators, Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, sat on the stage at Shaheen Bagh for the second round of talks. They explained to the protesters that their fight against CAA and NRC will be heard by the court in a different case. “The SC is looking at the road closure issue. Let’s solve this and then fight a bigger case, that is the CAA and NRC. We are with you but you need to understand that people are against the road closure,” said Hegde.

A man and a woman stood up and told the mediators that there are alternate routes that people can take. “We cover 200 metres of Road 13 A. The Kalindi Kunj Khadar road and Mahamaya flyover are alternate roads barricaded by police… The SC must consider this; why should we move when there are roads that can be used?” said the woman.

The group once again reiterated that they cannot shift the protest elsewhere.

A woman told Hegde, “This protest is part of my identity. I can’t leave before CAA is removed. It took you 65 days to come here and listen to us… if we move from here, nobody will ever come and listen to our demands. We too don’t want to disturb people by blocking the road, but this movement is too big for us and we won’t quit.”

A few of the protesters also shouted out that mediators aren’t helping them. Addressing the gathering, Ramachandran said, “Aapne bulaya aur hum aa gaye. Aapke upar hai ki aapko humara haath pakadna hai ya nahi. We are mediators and can’t make a decision about CAA here. We support your protest, but we also need your support in understanding the issue. People are upset with the road closure, the government may take action against you. Before that, please listen to us, let us talk in groups to make the matter clear.”

After a moment of silence, the crowd said they don’t want to speak in groups. “Jo baat karna yahi karo, sabke saamne!” said a girl. Two volunteers then joined the mediators and took them to the alternate roads.

The mediators said they will inspect the routes and then give their opinion.

