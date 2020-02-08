After infant’s death, SC to look into protests with kids

The child’s mother, Nazia. (ANI Photo) The child’s mother, Nazia. (ANI Photo)

Following the death of a four-month-old infant, allegedly due to exposure to cold as he was taken to the venue of the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh by his parents, the Supreme Court Friday decided to hold a hearing on February 10 to “stop involvement of children and infants in demonstrations”. The top court took suo motu cognisance of the subject.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, B R Gavai and Surya Kant will hear it.

After the child’s death, National Bravery Award winner Zen Gunratan Sadavarte (12) had written to the CJI’s office urging the court to intervene to protect the rights of children and said making them attend protest demonstrations “amounts to cruelty”.

Sadavarte, recipient of the 2019 Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) National Bravery Award, said in the letter that the infants’ parents and organisers of protests in Shaheen Bagh had “failed” to protect the rights of the child, resulting in his death.

She also contended that the protesters at Shaheen Bagh include newborns and children, who are exposed to unfavourable conditions, thereby violating their rights.

“The Shaheen Bagh protesters at New Delhi, include women, senior citizens, newborns and children, ignoring the fact that newborns need a lot of attention and care as they cannot express their pain in particulars… thereafter, also ignoring the conditions unfavourable to the children, they are brought to the protest place which is violative of their child rights and natural justice,” the letter said.

Sadavarte also questioned the alleged failure of the police in stopping such incidents.

