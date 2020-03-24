Shaheen Bagh sit-in protest cleared amid coronavirus lockdown

Police clearing the Shaheen Bagh protest site in New Delhi (ANI) Police clearing the Shaheen Bagh protest site in New Delhi (ANI)

With Delhi tightening curbs on assembly and movement of people in the wake of coronavirus, the police have cleared the Shaheen Bagh sit-in protest on Tuesday. The unique sit-in protest against the citizenship law, conducted mostly by women, was on for more than 100 days.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said people at the protest venue in Shaheen Bagh were requested to vacate the site as lockdown has been imposed due to coronavirus outbreak. However, when they refused action was taken and they were vacated, the official said, reported news agency PTI.

#WATCH Delhi Police clears the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, amid complete lockdown in the national capital, in wake of #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/N6MGLTLs5Z — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Section 144 is in place in Delhi after the Arvind Kejriwal-led government announced a lockdown as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. Before this, a protest outside Jamia had been called off last week.

The anti-CAA protest at Southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has been on since December 15, and has resulted in similar protests across the country. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) The anti-CAA protest at Southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has been on since December 15, and has resulted in similar protests across the country. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

Discussions have been on at Shaheen Bagh over calling off the sit-in because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Delhi Police had held a meeting with a few Shaheen Bagh protesters and Resident Welfare Association (RWA) members of Shaheen Bagh and Abul Fazal Enclave in a bid to convince the group to end the protests.

Earlier last week, Shaheen Bagh volunteers said it was decided that the protesters will comply with the CM’s order of limiting the gathering at 50. However, by the evening, there were hundreds of protesters at the site, and a volunteer said the changes will be implemented by evening. They had also said that grandmothers and children would no longer be allowed at the site and each protester would sit at least one metre away from the other protesters. Face masks and sanisters were also made available.

Petrol bombs were hurled at the barricades near the protest site on Sunday. (ANI) Petrol bombs were hurled at the barricades near the protest site on Sunday. (ANI)

On Sunday, when the country was observing Janata curfew, petrol bombs were hurled by unidentified persons at the Shaheen Bagh protest site. While protesters at Shaheen Bagh blamed ‘outsiders’ for the incident, police sources said they are probing the possibility of an internal feud between protesters over calling off the protest that eventually escalated.

The anti-CAA protest at Southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has been on since December 15, with at least 300 women at the forefront of it. It sparked many similar demonstrations across the country.

