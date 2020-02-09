Watch: Shaheen Bagh protesters remove barricades to let funeral procession pass

Protesters at Shaheen Bagh could be seen clearing the way to let a Hindu funeral procession pass. (Source:Twitter/@saahilmenghani) Protesters at Shaheen Bagh could be seen clearing the way to let a Hindu funeral procession pass. (Source:Twitter/@saahilmenghani)

Amid accusations by several politicians that the protests at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act were causing traffic snarls and inconvenience to nearby residents, a video went viral on Sunday showing protesters removing barricades to let a funeral procession pass.

“We respect each other and by allowing the procession to pass through, we have not done anything unusual. We have allowed buses and ambulances also,” a protester told ANI.

#MustWatch#ShaheenBagh protesters open up barricades to let a Hindu funeral procession pass. Please show it to the anti nationals who call Shaheen Baghis anti nationals. pic.twitter.com/ufeoDLOZfU — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) February 9, 2020

The stretch at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has been closed for over 50 days, since December 15, 2019, after hundreds of women begun a sit-in to protest against the CAA and NRC. The diversion has thrown traffic out of gear in South East Delhi and on the Delhi-Noida expressway. Owing to continuous protests, the diversion, which was meant to be a temporary measure, has been extended.

Earlier in January, protesters had allowed school vans to pass through the stretch. Sharing a video of a school van passing through, the Twitter handle of Shaheen Bagh protesters read: “Dear @DelhiPolice, we too have children of our own, and understand parents’ worries for their children’s schooling and futures. Many of our children are still recovering from unfair injuries sustained at JMI. Keeping schools in mind, we are allowing school vans to cross.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear on Monday petitions against the closure of a key road in the capital due to the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh. “We understand there is a problem. Will take it up Monday,” Justice S K Kaul said. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had disposed of the plea by asking police to look into it.

