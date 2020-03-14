Shaheen Bagh protesters condemn northeast Delhi riots

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of protests against the CAA-NRC since December 15. Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of protests against the CAA-NRC since December 15.

On the 90th day of the Shaheen Bagh sit-in, women protesters condemned the Delhi riots and reiterated their demand for the roll back of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) following Home Minister Amit Shah’s address in Parliament.

“Home Minister Amit Shah said the ‘doubtful’ category in the National Population Register will be removed. We demand certain questions be removed because it threatens citizenship. The Act was brought and an amendment was made during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. We demand the Act as a whole must go. Only then will we feel secure,” said Kehkasha, a protester.

Protesters further alleged that the government was using coronavirus as a “scare tactic” to vacate Shaheen Bagh.

The protesters also condemned the loss of 53 lives in the Delhi riots.

The women also demanded action against BJP leaders including Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur for their “inflammatory statements” before the riots.

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of protests against the CAA-NRC since December 15. The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors attempted to persuade protesters to end their blockade, which led to a portion of the road being opened up.

