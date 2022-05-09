SC refuses to entertain CPI(M)’s plea against demolition drive in Shaheen Bagh

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by the CPI(M) against a demolition drive carried out in Shaheen Bagh area by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, asking the party to approach the high court.

The apex court, while hearing the petition, said, “We have never given licence to everybody to come here and say, ‘my house is being demolished’, even if it is unauthorised… Merely because we are showing indulgence, don’t take shelter under the court’s orders. We can interfere as and when…”

It stated that if there is any violation of law, the Supreme Court will definitely step in. “But not at the behest of political parties like this,” it added.

“What is this CPI(M) party filing this case?” the court asked, adding, “We can understand some affected party coming before us…”

Shaheen Bagh, that drew much attention during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in 2020 before pandemic, saw a fresh anti-encroachment drive on Monday. However, it was halted after the local residents raised slogans standing in front of a bulldozer, that arrived to raze the structures in the area.