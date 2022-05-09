scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 09, 2022
Must Read

SC refuses to entertain CPI(M)’s plea against demolition drive in Shaheen Bagh

The apex court, while hearing the petition, said, We have never given licence to everybody to come here and say, 'my house is being demolished', even if it is unauthorised... "

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 9, 2022 3:37:13 pm
Local residents gather in front of bulldozer in Shaheen Bagh

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by the CPI(M) against a demolition drive carried out in Shaheen Bagh area by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, asking the party to approach the high court.

The apex court, while hearing the petition, said, “We have never given licence to everybody to come here and say, ‘my house is being demolished’, even if it is unauthorised… Merely because we are showing indulgence, don’t take shelter under the court’s orders. We can interfere as and when…”

It stated that if there is any violation of law, the Supreme Court will definitely step in. “But not at the behest of political parties like this,” it added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“What is this CPI(M) party filing this case?” the court asked, adding, “We can understand some affected party coming before us…”

More from Delhi

Best of Express Premium

Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...Premium
Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...
ExplainSpeaking: RBI and the US Fed — The contrasting tale of two central...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: RBI and the US Fed — The contrasting tale of two central...
Ugo Astuto at Idea Exchange: ‘Russian aggression, not sanctions, is...Premium
Ugo Astuto at Idea Exchange: ‘Russian aggression, not sanctions, is...
Horoscope Today, May 9, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 9, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
More Premium Stories >>

Shaheen Bagh, that drew much attention during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in 2020 before pandemic, saw a fresh anti-encroachment drive on Monday. However, it was halted after the local residents raised slogans standing in front of a bulldozer, that arrived to raze the structures in the area.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement