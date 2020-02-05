Shaheen Bagh: Baby dies of cold, mother says fell ill at the protest

The child’s mother, Nazia. (ANI Photo) The child’s mother, Nazia. (ANI Photo)

A four-month-old infant whose parents have been protesting at Shaheen Bagh died, allegedly due to exposure to the cold, on the night of January 29, with the hospital where he was taken saying a post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death.

At Jamia Nagar on Tuesday, the child’s mother, Nazia (24), said she would continue protesting. Sitting with her two surviving children — a one-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl — near the stage, she claimed the new citizenship law was the reason for her child’s death. “I would bring him to the protest to fight for the future. He was only a witness in the fight; he played with his siblings. Protesters gave him a Tricolour bandana, they loved him.”

The woman’s husband, Mohammed Arif, used to work at an embroidery shop, but claims he quit after the violence at Jamia last month and has been driving an e-rickshaw ever since.

The parents said the infant, Mohammed Jahaan’s, last photo was taken at the protest, with the same bandana people have given him. Nazia told protesters: “I am not afraid of anyone now. I have already lost a child. I don’t mind if the lives of my other two kids are sacrificed for the same cause. My family might not support my decision, but it is for a greater cause.”

Recalling the night of the child’s death, Arif said: “On January 29, Nazia came home around 10 pm with the kids. She said that Jahaan had a fever. I gave him some milk and we went to sleep. At night, around 2:30 am, he was crying and we decided we would take him to the hospital the next day. But in the morning, we found him dead. He was not responding, there was no pulse.”

The parents rushed the baby to Alshifa Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The hospital said an autopsy report is awaited.

