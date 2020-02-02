Firing at Shaheen Bagh: Gunman a father of 3-year-old girl, family has dairy business

Two cartridges were found at the protest site. Two cartridges were found at the protest site.

On Saturday evening, a large crowd had gathered outside the three-storey home of the alleged Shaheen Bagh gunman, who identified himself as Kapil Gujjar. Most who know the family said Kapil is a “no-nonsense” man, “devoted to his family’s dairy business”.

Chaudhary Kalyan Singh, a relative, said he never knew Kapil to have extreme views or affiliation to far-right groups.

“Yes, he was a devout Hindu like everyone else in this village, but we all live in harmony together. There is no denying that there is a lot of inconvenience because of protesters in Shaheen Bagh, but not even in our wildest dreams could we have thought he would do this. He has always been quiet, never got into trouble,” he said.

Relatives and neighbours said Kapil attended school till Class XII and then joined the family’s flourishing dairy business.

He has a three-year-old daughter and stays with his wife and parents in their Dallupura home in East Delhi.

Kapil’s father Gaje Singh has a political background, having unsuccessfully contested MCD elections in 2007 on a BSP ticket. He ran for MCD elections again in 2012 as a BSP member from Khichri Pur, and also contested the assembly elections in 2008, but in vain.

“But Kapil did not have political affiliations. We are unable to comprehend what has happened,” said Suryavansh Inderjeet Gurjar, an acquaintance of the accused. As purported photos from social media profiles of the man started being circulated online, locals maintained Kapil was not active online.

“He went for the kanwar yatra but never professed affiliation to a particular group. If there was something brewing in his head about the current protests, we would have known. A while ago, he had changed his WhatsApp number, and since then many of us were not able to interact with him,” said Kapil’s friend.

According to relatives, on Saturday morning, Kapil went to the dairy as per his normal routine, and was at home by noon.

Locals also claimed they spotted him playing cricket, following which he was not seen by anyone in the locality till news of the firing began circulating.

