Shahdara snatching: Cops question 50 men, block entry and exit points

To clamp down on criminals in the area, two days after a 40-year-old woman was severely injured by two-bike borne snatchers at Shahdara, police restricted entry/exit points of localities and barricaded several roads in Anand Vihar.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said, “We registered a case of robbery on the complaint of witnesses. We have apprehended around eight men who are involved in the crime. They were identified after scanning CCTVs. They are being interrogated, arrests will be made soon.”

The victim’s family said she continues to be on ventilator support and is critical.

A senior police officer said, “In last 48 hours, we have detained and questioned over 50 men. Many have been released. We are zeroing in on the accused. They were wearing helmets but we have recovered footage and are matching it with suspects.”