Shahdara rape: Videos recorded by accused are now key evidence

The Delhi Police has prepared a chargesheet in the Shahdara gangrape-assault case, listing key evidence found during the probe. This includes five video clips of the attack recorded by the accused on their phones, the victim’s hair from the autorickshaw she was abducted in, and a trimmer and scissors used to cut the hair. The report is expected to be filed in Karkardooma court soon.

On January 26, the young woman was abducted from her house, allegedly gangraped by members of a family, and paraded on the streets. The accused blamed her for the death of a teenager from their family, who allegedly committed suicide last November because she rejected his advances. The victim’s sister had also alleged she was sexually harassed and beaten up by them.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Friday, her husband said: “My wife came back home around 20 days after the incident; we are now living under police protection. They hit on her head with sticks; she still complains of headaches. She doesn’t talk much or meet people now. We received some threatening messages (from the accused) via our relatives, but we have full faith in the system and are awaiting justice. What they did to my wife has scarred us for life.”

Police had arrested 16 persons and apprehended four juveniles.

Police had lodged an FIR and formed a 10-member SIT to speed up the probe. “During investigation, the SIT scanned the phones seized from the accused and found that four of them had recorded a video, in which a group of women can be seen thrashing the victim while parading her on the street. Some of their faces were visible in these videos. The phones were sent to the forensic science laboratory,” a police source said.

Police had also recovered strands of the victim’s hair from an autorickshaw, and a trimmer and scissors from the accused’s house along with her hair.

“Police have recorded statements of around 15 people under CrPC section 161, as well as that of the victim and her younger sister under CrPC section 164. In her statement, the woman had corroborated her initial statement and narrated her ordeal,” police sources said.

During investigation, the SIT also attached the complaints and calls made by the victim and her family members against the accused. In her complaint following the assault, the victim had said that she and her husband shifted homes to hide from the accused.