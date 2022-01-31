Shahdara rape-assault: Delhi Police issues appeal asking public not to reveal victim’s details

The Delhi Police on Monday issued an appeal asking members of the public to not reveal the name, images and personal details of the 20-year-old victim in the Shahdara abduction and gangrape case. The request comes after several people posted tweets claiming that the victim committed suicide, while revealing her name and photos. The police have denied the claims.

The woman was abducted, allegedly gangraped and paraded by her neighbours in Delhi’s Shahdara last week. The accused also allegedly chopped her hair, blackened her face and forced her to wear a garland of shoes.

On Monday, several people tagged officials and tweeted that the woman committed suicide and sought action against the perpetrators. R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara) later released a statement online clarifying that the woman was alive.

“We sent a team to her house. The woman is absolutely safe and fine. The team is in touch with her… people who are posting her photos and revealing her name… are breaking laws,” the DCP said. One viral video shows the survivor being assaulted by women and boys using belts and pipes.

The Delhi Police said they have so far arrested eight women and a man and apprehended three juveniles in the case.

Reacting to the videos and posts, the DCP said, “We also found that a certain group of people are trying to give the incident a communal colour. The motive is personal enmity. The accused blamed the woman for their 15-year-old son’s suicide. There’s no communal/caste angle. We are taking necessary action against all these persons who are spreading misinformation.”