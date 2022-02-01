Shahdara rape-assault: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh compensation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the woman who was abducted, allegedly gangraped by her neighbours and paraded on the streets in Delhi’s Shahdara district last week. The perpetrators also reportedly chopped her hair off and forced her to wear a garland of slippers.

The incident led the police to arrest a man, eight women and apprehend three minor boys — all from the same family.

Kejriwal said that the matter will be fast tracked in the court. He took to Twitter and wrote, “I have ordered compensation of Rs 10 lakh for this daughter. Delhi government will make all efforts to get her justice. We are appointing a good lawyer for her case. We will also fast track the matter so that she gets justice as soon as possible.”

The matter came to light Thursday when a video of the 20-year-old being slapped and paraded on the streets came to light. Neighbours and locals were seen clapping, with no one coming forward to intervene. Kejriwal, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and the chief of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal assured help to the victim’s family.

According to the police, the accused blamed the woman for the death of a minor in their family who died by suicide. He, the police officials said, was stalking the woman and died by suicide after she rejected his advances. The accused then decided to take “revenge” and abducted and assaulted her.