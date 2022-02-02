Shahdara gangrape case: DCW issues summons to police to give protection to survivor

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued summons to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) to give protection to the 20-year-old woman who was abducted and allegedly gangraped by her neighbours and paraded in Delhi’s Shahdara last week.

The Commission said it is looking for an immediate plan to protect the survivor and her family as the accused have a criminal background. So far, the Delhi Police arrested nine persons and apprehended three minors in the case.

The matter came to light after the DCW issued a notice to the Delhi Police in the matter and asked them to arrest the accused. Senior Delhi Police officers said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter and all the accused named in the FIR have already been caught.

On Wednesday, the DCW in a statement said, “The Delhi Police is yet to provide the DCW with details of measures being taken for the protection of the survivor and her family. Moreover, the CCTV footage of the incident has not been provided yet. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal met the victim who has expressed fear for her life given the criminal background of the accused persons. Her younger sister was also harassed and a separate FIR has been registered the matter.”

The police has been asked to produce a copy of the FIRs, details of accused arrested persons, arrangements to be made for a safe house and details of complaints regarding the illegal trade of liquor and drugs.

DCP Shahdara has been summoned to appear before the Commission and produce all documents on February 4.

“They have been given 48 hours to appear before the Commission with a detailed report of measures being undertaken,” said an official.

The Delhi Police said it has increased the deployment in the area and heightened security. The woman is at a safe house with her husband and her sister has been provided with adequate security, said the police.