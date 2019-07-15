Shahdara factory fire: Owner detained, his brother arrested

A day after three people died in a fire that broke out at a factory in Shahdara’s Jhilmil Industrial Area, police have detained the owner of the factory and arrested his brother. “Factory owner Naeem Ahmed was detained by officers on Saturday, his brother Adnan was arrested on Sunday. The brothers had rented out the building to run a brass tap manufacturing factory. A case under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) and 304A (death by negligence) has been registered,” said DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav.

Two women and a teen had died in the fire that ravaged the four-storey building and its basement early Saturday morning. Over 100 firefighters spent eight hours dousing the blaze. While seven labourers were rescued by Delhi Fire Services (DFS), two victims were found dead on the second floor and one on the third floor. The victims have been identified as Shoaib Ali (19), Manju Devi (42) and Sangeeta Devi (46).

On Sunday, a post-mortem was conducted after which the bodies were handed over to the families. Shoaib’s father Wahid Ali said: “We received Shoaib’s body around 12 pm… We want justice; the incident took place due to someone’s negligence.”

On Sunday, workers staged a protest outside the building. Police rushed to the spot as the protest witnessed some violence even as workers demanded compensation for the victims’ kin.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out inside a plastic bag factory near Jhilmil Industrial Area Sunday. The DFS received a call at 11.27 am about the incident near Mansarover Park. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and fire was doused in two hours. “The fire broke out in the factory’s basement. The cause behind the fire is unknown and police will investigate the matter,” said DFS chief Atul Garg.