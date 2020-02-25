Shahdara DCP, injured in Delhi CAA clashes, now out of danger

Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma was among the 78 injured in clashes yesterday Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma was among the 78 injured in clashes yesterday

Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma, who suffered serious head injuries Monday during clashes in Northeast Delhi over the new citizenship law, underwent surgery last night and is now out of danger. Sharma suffered injuries as violence spiraled at Chand Bagh and was rushed to GTB Hospital. He underwent surgery at Max Patparganj Monday night and is now conscious.

The DCP was among the 78 injured in clashes yesterday. A Delhi Police head constable and six civilians were killed.

Constable Pradeep Kumar, posted with Vivek Vihar police station, was present at Chand Bagh when Sharma was allegedly beaten up by a group of anti-CAA protesters after he asked them to open the blocked road.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on Delhi violence

“We were standing in Chand Bagh area since 9 am and the situation got tense around 12.30 pm after the locals blocked the carriageways,” Kumar said. “Our DCP was standing with us (around 35 policemen) and he tried to convince them to open the carriageways. Around 12.50 pm, we were gheraoed by them and then they started stone pelting. They also held him and started beating him up mercilessly. We tried to rescue him and also received injuries. After rescuing him, we took him in hospital, blood was oozing from his head.”

Violent mobs torched vehicles, homes, and shops in northeast Delhi, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the affected areas. The area had been on edge since Sunday when a rally by BJP’s Kapil Mishra to counter anti-CAA protests in the area had been followed by waves of stone-pelting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a late-night meeting with the Delhi police chief, the Union Home Secretary and other senior officials. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for an urgent meeting Tuesday, at his residence, of MLAs and officials of the violence-hit areas of Delhi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd