FIR against 17 builders in Shahberi

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has registered an FIR against 17 builders for alleged illegal constructions and sale of flats in Shahberi.

The action follows a meeting held by the Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh, who took cognizance of a report identifying 30 builders by the Stamp Duty Department. “In the last few months, FIRs have already been filed against 17 such builders and sections of the Gangsters Act was imposed on them. The Greater Noida Authority will register an FIR against the remaining builders in the next few days…,” said Singh. Officials said the administration will invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against accused builders in the coming days, in line with the government’s directions.

The administration had launched a crackdown on illegal constructions after a building collapse killed nine people in Shahberi in July last year. Last week, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to send builders responsible for illegal construction “to jail”.

The CM had also called for a list of officials allegedly involved in the irregularities to initiate action against them.