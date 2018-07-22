Shahberi building collapse: Residents of four buildings in vicinity asked to vacate homes

The rescue team at the collapsed building in Shahberi village on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) The rescue team at the collapsed building in Shahberi village on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A day after rescue operations ended in Shahberi, where two buildings collapsed claiming nine lives, residents of four buildings in the vicinity were asked to vacate their homes. One of the buildings was deemed “dangerous” by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), and was sealed. Residents of three buildings surrounding it were asked to vacate the premises since the “dangerous” structure could collapse on them, officials said.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is conducting a survey of all buildings in Shahberi in a bid to initiate action against unauthorised construction. According to a survey official, notices will be served to builders of all unauthorised buildings, and ones deemed dangerous will be sealed. He said it would likely take three days to complete the survey.

As a part of this effort, a building named JP Hite was sealed on Saturday afternoon. According to the notice served, this was because cracks had developed in the pillars, which the builder had attempted to conceal by covering them with iron plates.

The only residents of the building were four members of Jitender Kumar’s family, which had moved into it on June 27. When they were asked to vacate their home on Saturday evening, they moved their belongings to an empty flat in the neighbouring Siddharth Apartments 1.

However, members of the police soon arrived, asking residents of Siddharth Apartments 1, GK Homes 1 and a private home to vacate the premises as well because of the danger of the sealed building collapsing on them. Distraught, Abhinav Khare, a resident of Siddharth Apartments 1, claimed, “Police force arrived in the evening and ordered us to evacuate with an hour or so. We haven’t been given any papers or any kind of notice. Where are we supposed to go? We are around 30 families, and we don’t all have families close-by we can reach out to for shelter.”

GNIDA did not respond to queries about concerns aired by locals. Khare added that they have not been given clarity on when they can return to their homes. Jitender’s brother Virender said they intend to sue the builder.

