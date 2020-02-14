Amit Shah to Shaheen Bagh: Ask and will give time (to meet)

Shah was speaking at the Times Now summit Shah was speaking at the Times Now summit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said he was open to discussions with anyone, including protesters at Shaheen Bagh, but that any conversation would take place on merit.

Speaking at the Times Now summit, Shah said: “I want to say that they (Shaheen Bagh protesters) should ask for time from my office. Within three days I will give time. I have said anyone I will meet, but nobody wants to discuss. A discussion will have to be done on merits.”

While Shah said that anyone has the right to peacefully protest, he said he stood with the Delhi Police on its action at Jamia Millia Islamia. “Delhi Police had gone running after those that burnt buses. Nobody has the right to burn buses. The two things are different. Peacefully protesting, and burning buses, burning someone’s Scooty, burning a car. Even those who own the vehicles have rights. To protect their rights, this government only has to do… The JNU matter was different. It was a movement for fee. Movements on fee and on educational issues happen often. Only Aishe Ghosh was not hurt. Lots of people were hurt, people who you don’t even care to search for. There were two groups. The second group was also hurt… Law and order cannot be compared like this. Whatever way an andolan is conducted, police will have to react accordingly. Main bahut firmly maanta hun ki us vakt police ne uchit kadam uthaya tha. Ismein mujhe zara bhi do raay nahi hai aur main police ke saath hoon main.”

Meanwhile, BJP national president J P Nadda has asked the state unit to analyse reasons for the party’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, and submit a report after holding discussions with leaders and workers at all levels.

To prepare the report, Tiwari has called seven meetings at the party’s state unit office on Friday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.