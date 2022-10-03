scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Shah to inaugurate library in East Delhi; all eyes on his speech ahead of MCD polls likely in December

MP Gautam Gambhir, who built the library in Priya Enclave, said it aims to provide access to online and offline knowledge resources to the community, especially to youths.

Gambhir said the library aims to continuously provide access to online and offline knowledge material and resources to the community.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a library built by local MP Gautam Gambhir in East Delhi’s Priya Enclave on October 13. Senior BJP leaders said it would be the first address by a major party leader after reports of a corporation election that is likely to be held in December, so all eyes will be on Shah’s speech.

Gambhir said the library, named after revolutionary freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh, aims to continuously provide access to online and offline knowledge material and resources to the community, especially to young adults so that they can make a significant contribution to building the community and society by engaging themselves in the learning process.

The roughly 1,500 sq ft library has over 2,000 books and more are being added, Gambhir said. There is a reading hall, children’s section and two computers with Wi-Fi facilities. The library has been set up at what was previously a dumpsite in Priya Enclave, he said.

More from Delhi

An aide of Gambhir said the facilities are not only for young adults, but also for children, visually impaired individuals (with a collection of books in Braille), women and others. “It will offer creative and innovative approaches to support literacy and life-long learning. These are open spaces and will act as disaster preparedness centres and for conducting community awareness programmes, sessions on health, new job opportunities, digital education and financial literacy,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sectorPremium
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sector
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisisPremium
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisis
Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ‘c’ and...Premium
Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ‘c’ and...

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 11:43:04 am
Next Story

On Sanibel Island, a search for stranded residents slogs on

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement