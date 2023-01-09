scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s NGO donates money to Anjali kin

The NGO, Meer Foundation, released a statement saying they are donating an “undisclosed amount” to the family to help them financially and provide relief to the woman's mother who is undergoing medical treatment in Delhi.

Shah Rukh Khan’s NGO has donated money to the Delhi hit-and-run victim Anjali Singh (right).
Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan’s NGO donates money to Anjali kin
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s NGO has donated money to the family of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Sultanpuri on New Year.

The NGO, Meer Foundation, released a statement saying they are donating an “undisclosed amount” to the family to help them financially and provide relief to the woman’s mother who is undergoing medical treatment in Delhi.

Anjali was returning home after meeting her friends when a Baleno car hit her and she got trapped under the wheels. She was dragged for nearly 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala and her body was found nearly two hours after the incident. She was the sole breadwinner of her family of six – her mother and five siblings.

According to Delhi Police, seven persons have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...

Khan’s foundation approached the family after news broke out about the incident. “The aid by Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues, while providing adequate relief to Anjali’s siblings,” read a statement by foundation.

Anjali’s mother, Rekha, earlier worked at a school as a helper but quit after both her kidneys failed. She is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital and has not been keeping well, said the family. At present, the family is paying for the medicines and dialysis.

Anjali’s uncle, Prem Singh said they were approached by the actor’s foundation and spoke to a few officials about the donation. “We don’t know if the money has been transferred yet. We just spoke to someone over the phone. We have been busy with Anjali’s mother’s treatment. She is traumatised and isn’t eating. We are all very stressed.”

More from Delhi
Advertisement

Khan’s foundation is named after his father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan and helps/supports acid attack survivors, victims of abuse or ‘disadvantaged women/children’.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 19:23 IST
Next Story

Tamil Nadu: Bus with over 20 college students rams into median divider, case registered

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close