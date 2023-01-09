Shah Rukh Khan’s NGO donates money to Anjali kin

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s NGO has donated money to the family of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Sultanpuri on New Year.

The NGO, Meer Foundation, released a statement saying they are donating an “undisclosed amount” to the family to help them financially and provide relief to the woman’s mother who is undergoing medical treatment in Delhi.

Anjali was returning home after meeting her friends when a Baleno car hit her and she got trapped under the wheels. She was dragged for nearly 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala and her body was found nearly two hours after the incident. She was the sole breadwinner of her family of six – her mother and five siblings.

According to Delhi Police, seven persons have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Khan’s foundation approached the family after news broke out about the incident. “The aid by Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues, while providing adequate relief to Anjali’s siblings,” read a statement by foundation.

Anjali’s mother, Rekha, earlier worked at a school as a helper but quit after both her kidneys failed. She is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital and has not been keeping well, said the family. At present, the family is paying for the medicines and dialysis.

Anjali’s uncle, Prem Singh said they were approached by the actor’s foundation and spoke to a few officials about the donation. “We don’t know if the money has been transferred yet. We just spoke to someone over the phone. We have been busy with Anjali’s mother’s treatment. She is traumatised and isn’t eating. We are all very stressed.”

Khan’s foundation is named after his father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan and helps/supports acid attack survivors, victims of abuse or ‘disadvantaged women/children’.