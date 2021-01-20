Shah praises police handling of Delhi riots, farmers’ stir

Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday praised the Delhi Police’s handling of last year’s Northeast Delhi riots, the current farmers’ agitation, and its performance during the Covid pandemic.

Speaking at the Delhi Police headquarters, Shah said, “I came here (PHQ) in February 2020; that time, I said that the police have always been with the public… walking hand-in-hand in bad times. Today, it’s been a year. I look back and see the pandemic… how the police won the public’s trust. In 2020, there were multiple challenges Delhi and the country faced. The police excelled/passed all the tests in this year. These tests included Northeast Delhi riots, lockdown and un-lockdown process, helping migrants reach home and peacefully managing the farmers’ agitation.”

Shah honoured some personnel for their performance and paid tribute to those who lost their lives to Covid. He also chaired a meeting with senior police officers to review security arrangements ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

“To tackle challenges, we will have to first understand them and bring changes in the way we function accordingly, only then we will be able to face challenges,” Shah said.

He also asked each police station to set five targets for its improvement and better performance by 2022, when the country will celebrate 75 years of Independence.

“We have several challenges in front of us since Delhi is a national capital and terrorism is a challenge, drug trafficking is a challenge, fake note business is a challenge and traffic is also a challenge,” he said.

He said the Delhi Police has a large area of responsibility

as various key installations come under its jurisdiction — Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prime Minister’s residence, embassies, headquarters of key organisations and science centres.

He also appreciated the city police’s initiative to reunite missing children with their parents and said such moves were a service to humanity.

He announced that 15,000 CCTV cameras will be installed in Delhi for close monitoring of crime and criminals, and also for maintenance of law and order. These networks will be connected with CCTV cameras installed in railway stations, he said.

The Union Home Minister also said that a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by the police force with the National Forensic Science University to seek assistance from forensic experts in enhancing investigation capabilities of Delhi Police.