Shah: Borders can’t be secured only by fences but by bravery of forces there

Stating that the BSF guards the “most difficult border of the country”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said security of the country’s borders cannot be ensured by pillars or fencing but only by the bravery, patriotism and alertness of troopers posted there.

Addressing an event here, during which he launched the mobile app ‘Prahari’ and the manual of BSF, and revised version of 13 manuals, Shah said, “After Atal-ji (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) conceptualised ‘One Border One Force’, the responsibility of our borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh has come under BSF…. The security of the country’s borders cannot be ensured by pillars or fencing, but only by the bravery, patriotism and alertness of soldiers standing on that border.”

The ITBP, along with the Army, guards the border with China.

In the last three years, Shah said, BSF personnel have seized 26,000 kg narcotics and 2,500 pieces of arms and ammunition. “Although the anti-drone technology on the border is still at the experimental stage, it has been successful to a great extent. In the last six months, BSF has shot down 22 drones on the western border…” he said.

Calling the ‘Prahari’ app a great example of proactive governance, Shah said, “Jawans can now get personal information and information related to accommodation, Ayushmann-CAPF and leaves on their mobile phone.