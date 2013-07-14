Shades of Life

Art is not always about out of the box concepts,it can be about everyday mundane objects. This is what art means to 26-year-old artist-cum-architect,Sumedha Sah,who is holding an exhibition of sketches and illustrations at Cafe Turtle in Khan Market. The untitled exhibition is on display till July 14.

Having never received any formal training in drawing,Nainital-based Sah likes to doodle during her travels. Most of her works comprise objects,buildings,scenery,animals and anything she encounters routinely. In one of her illustrations titled Swiss Village,Sah shows a cluster of small houses around a lake,which she sketched while en-route to Interlaken,Switzerland. I do not know how to draw a man but I can draw in my own style. articulates Sah,who has held two exhibitions so far. Her series of three illustrations about Goa,titled Goa,illustrate the unique architecture of Konkan houses,the city life of Panjim and Goas sun-kissed beaches.

Some of her sketches do border on the abstract. For instance,Gastronomic Anthropomorphism depicts human personifications of various animals. In it she makes a fox appear like an investment banker smoking a pipe with a box of chicken wings on its head.

Of the approximately 40 sketches on display,Sah has prominently played with black and white shades,with a few sketches making use of bright water colours,especially yellow. There is no underlying theme in her works.

