Friday, Jan 27, 2023
SFI plans to screen BBC documentary on PM Modi at Ambedkar University Delhi

However, the university said that students have not sought permission to do so and that screening would not be permitted on campus.

BBC documentary on modi, Modi documentary ambedkar university, ambedkar university modi documentary, Indian ExpressSFI has said it will screen the documentary at Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi. (File Photo)
SFI plans to screen BBC documentary on PM Modi at Ambedkar University Delhi
The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has announced that it will screen the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi on Friday. The university, however, said that students have not sought permission to do so and “screening was not permitted on campus”.

This is the SFI’s third attempt to hold the screening of ‘India: The Modi Question’ after authorities at Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia refused permission to screen it at their respective campuses. YouTube and Twitter had pulled down the documentary following orders from the Centre.

The SFI released a poster on Thursday saying “JNU electricity turned off to prevent screening. Jamia students detained…Resist the censorship..come together and watch India: the Modi Question”.

“Students have not asked for any permission to screen this documentary on campus. The screening is not permitted on campus. We have only learnt about the screening through media, but up until now, we have no information about students approaching us regarding this,” Anshu Singh, assistant registrar at the Public Relations Office of Ambedkar University Delhi told The Indian Express.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 09:32 IST
