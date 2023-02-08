Sexually explicit video case: Take down URLs or posts if not already removed, Delhi HC to social media platforms

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed social media platforms to remove any offending URLs or posts pertaining to a sexually explicit video, which purportedly shows a judicial officer and a woman, if not already taken down after its earlier interim restraining order issued in November last year.

A single judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma was hearing a lawsuit filed by a woman seeking issuance of an order “permanently restraining” the defendants—social media platforms, their associates, sister concerns, agents and others from publishing, re-publishing and telecasting, in any manner, “a purported video dated March 9, 2022, which is stated to be circulating on various social media platforms as well as web portals since November 29, 2022”.

In a late hearing, which took place in the judge’s chamber on November 30, the High Court had granted an “ad interim ex parte injunction” in favour of the woman bearing in mind the “sexually explicit nature of the contents” of the video and after considering the imminent, grave, and irreparable harm that is likely to be caused to her privacy rights. The court had directed the defendants, social media platforms, “to take all permissible steps to ensure that the further sharing, distribution, forwarding or posting of the offending video is restrained forthwith”.

The court had also directed the Centre, through the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), to ensure that “all further steps as are warranted in terms of the communication of the Registrar General dated 29 November 2022 are taken and a compliance report submitted in these proceedings”. On November 29, 2022, the HC’s registrar general had requested MeitY to issue appropriate take-down orders.

During the course of the hearing Wednesday, the woman’s counsel advocate Ashish Dixit submitted that the defendant social media platforms—Google, WhatsApp, Meta, Twitter and YouTube—had complied with the interim order passed by the High Court. He asked that a decree be passed in terms of the interim order and said he won’t press the relief for damages.

Counsel for the intermediaries opposed the suit being decreed in terms of the interim restraining order as it would place them under a “continuing obligation” to attend to issues that may arise.

To balance the interests of the parties, the High Court observed it would be expedient to dispose of the suit on the following terms. “Suit shall stand decreed with the defendants being required to take down any offending URL, post if not already removed…In case the plaintiff (woman) seeks to bring to the notice of intermediaries any remaining URLs which relate to offending video and any other identical video, the request may be independently examined and steps be taken in terms of injunction order if found to be forming part of the subject matter of the suit,” it directed.

The woman’s counsel had also sought a refund of the court fee. The court’s attention was drawn to Order XXIII rule 3 of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) which enables the court to decree a suit upon the plaintiff’s satisfaction in light of the action taken by the defendant. The High Court then observed that since the woman’s claim stands satisfied, the suit stands decreed as per provisions of the CPC and the woman is entitled to a refund of the court fee.

In its previous order, the court had said it had viewed the content in respect of which the complaint was made. It had observed that if the video is further circulated and shared, it would be in violation of Section 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67A (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing the sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the Information and Technology Act, 2000.