Man held for sexually assaulting, murdering boy in Gurgaon

A 24-year-old man was arrested for alleged kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering a minor boy in Gurgaon, said police on Monday.

Police said on Sunday, they received a complaint from the boy’s family stating that he had gone to play around 5.30 pm but did not return. Police said the family alleged that two hours later, they received a ransom call from a person, who allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh.

A case was registered under section 364 A (kidnapping for ransom) of the Indian Penal Code and a probe was initiated.

“Several teams were formed to trace the boy. On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the accused was arrested and during questioning, he confessed to kidnapping and murdering the boy. Based on his questioning, the victim’s body was recovered from a garbage dump,” Preet Pal, ACP crime, told the media.

Police said the accused was known to the boy and his family.

“On Sunday evening, the accused lured the boy and took him on a motorcycle and allegedly sexually assaulted the victim. To avoid being arrested, the accused slit the boy’s throat with a knife and dumped the body in a garbage dump and covered it with waste material. The accused then hatched a plan to mislead the victim’s family and made a ransom call demanding Rs 2 lakh, so the family would assume that the boy had been kidnapped and killed by someone for not paying up. In initial questioning, the accused tried to mislead the police too, but later confessed to the crime,” said a police officer, adding that the murder charge has been added to the FIR.

Police said the probe has found that the accused had a private job and he had kidnapped the boy with the intention of allegedly sexually assaulting him. Police added they have recovered a knife allegedly used in the commission of the crime from the spot.