‘Mere engagement does not allow a man to sexually assault his fiancé’: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court recently dismissed the bail application of a man accused of allegedly raping his fiancé several times, holding a “mere engagement” does not mean he can sexually assault and threaten her.

A single judge bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in her order of October 6 opined the allegations levelled by the woman were “serious in nature whereby she appears to have been sexually assaulted and raped on several occasions” by the man on the false pretext of marriage.

According to the prosecution, the man and the woman became friends two years ago and got engaged in October last year with the consent of their families. It was alleged that on October 15, 2021, the man “forcibly established physical relationship” with the woman on the pretext that they were engaged to each other and would soon be getting married.

The prosecution said in December last year, the man had mercilessly beaten up his fiancé in an “intoxicated state” and on January 29, he allegedly again established a “non-consensual physical relationship” with the woman which resulted in her pregnancy. “It is further alleged that the prosecutrix was given pills by the petitioner to abort the pregnancy in February 2022,” the order records.

The man again tried to force a physical relationship on his fiancé and when she asked him about when they were getting married, he assaulted her as well. When the woman visited his house in July, the man and his family members refused to solemnise the marriage, after which she lodged a complaint against him.

The counsel appearing for the man argued that his refusal to marry the woman “due to some reasons” was the trigger point of filing an FIR against him. “It is further submitted by learned counsel that before registration of the present FIR, the prosecutrix on 05.06.2022 had given another complaint to the police against the petitioner on the ground of his refusal to marry her, but this complaint was withdrawn on the very next date i.e. 06.06.2022, and there were no allegations pertaining to sexual assaults/rape in the said complaint because of which the same was allowed to be withdrawn by the Police,” the order records.

The counsel also said the woman had not produced on record any documents relating to her pregnancy or abortion.

On July 16, the Delhi Police booked the man under Sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Delhi High Court was informed that the charge sheet was filed on September 16, however, charges are yet to be framed.

The prosecution also argued that two earlier bail applications moved by the man before the trial court had been dismissed and that allegations in the case are “serious in nature”.

After hearing the parties the HC held, “Learned counsel for the petitioner had argued that since the parties were engaged, it cannot be said that there was false promise of marriage…in this Court’s opinion, the argument has no force, since the mere fact of being engaged did not mean that the accused could have sexually assaulted, beaten or threatened the victim”.

The court further observed the sexual relation on the first occasion was also, as per the woman’s statement, on the pretext that they were soon to be married. It observed the allegations of forcible abortion by administration of pills are very serious and a woman who was yet unmarried “may not have kept the evidence of same for reasons to save her honour”.

The court considered the seriousness of the offence, the nature of allegations, the fact that the charges have not been framed and trial is yet to commence, and held that it was not a “fit case for grant of bail”.